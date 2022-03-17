Egypt: Shoukry Holds Talks With Singapore's Senior Minister

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, currently visiting Singapore, had talks on Wednesday with Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, who also oversees the National Climate Change Secretariat, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

The talks tackled means of enhancing cooperation in the climate domain during the coming period in view of Egypt's presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The talks also addressed a number of other issues of mutual concern.

Shoukry is currently on a visit to Singapore, the second leg of an Asian tour which includes also Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan.

MENA