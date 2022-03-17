Gambia: Barrow to Embark On Nationwide Tour From 19 to 31 March

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the National People's party His Excellency Adama Barrow will embark on Nationwide tour from 19 to 31 March, 2022.

The tour will give the President the opportunity to thank constituents for the trust and confidence in him by voting him in office massively in the December 4th Presidential election as well as to ask electorate throughout the country to finish the Job by voting in his NPP and Partner Parties candidates countrywide for the April 9 National Assembly Election.