Gambia: Barrow to Embark On Nationwide Tour From 19 to 31 March

16 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the National People's party His Excellency Adama Barrow will embark on Nationwide tour from 19 to 31 March, 2022.

The tour will give the President the opportunity to thank constituents for the trust and confidence in him by voting him in office massively in the December 4th Presidential election as well as to ask electorate throughout the country to finish the Job by voting in his NPP and Partner Parties candidates countrywide for the April 9 National Assembly Election.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X