Gambia: IGP Urged to Adopt 2020 AU Guidelines On Policing Public Assemblies

16 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw And Aisha Ceesay

Following the assault, torture, brutalisation and victimisation of an unarmed and defenceless protester, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been urged by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to adopt the 2020 AU Guidelines on Policing Public Assemblies.

The NHRC Chair Emmanuel D. Joof, took the opportunity to pass this message while on a dialogue forum with key stakeholders in the electoral process, which was held at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

"NHRC is very concerned about the use of excess force against demonstrators by members of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), and it has raised this with the office of the IGP and those officers found to have been engaged in the assault and torture of unarmed and defenceless protesters should be prosecuted," the NHRC Chair said.

"The NHRC equally condemns the use of violence by supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to settle political grievances. There should be no justification for using violence to settle political grievances in our current democratic dispensation," he added.

"As the lead institution responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights and task with restoring a culture of respect for human rights in the country, we call on: 1. The IGP to adopt the 2020 AU Guidelines on Policing Public Assemblies in The Gambia - the Gambia Police has placed upon itself the obligation to put in place mechanisms and standards for the peaceful management of Assemblies and demonstrations."

"We urge the politicians and party supporters to abide by the code of the conduct of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Peace Pledge/ Janjanbureh Peace Accord, as we go through the legislative elections. And we also urge everyone to always be law abiding, uphold the rule of law and follow due process when aggrieved."

The NHRC Chair reechoed that violence has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the country and retarding its development.

Read the original article on The Point.

