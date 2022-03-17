Namibia: Etosha Informal Settlement Formalised

The Oshikoto Regional Council has resolved to formalise the Onayena settlement at the Etosha National Park.

The decision was taken to improve service delivery and properly coordinate development at the settlement.

In the past, infrastructure development, land allocation and occupation at Onayena have been halted to allow for the proper demarcation of land.

Oshikoto Regional Council chief regional officer Christella Mwenyo in a statement says the formalisation will allow them to source developmental funds from the ministry.

"Following this approval, the council is set to embark on sourcing funds from the line ministry to develop and service the land before the location is officially formalised.

"Among other resolutions taken during the first ordinary council meeting of 2022 was the approval to conduct a socio-economic assessment which aims at assessing both social and economic conditions at the newly declared settlement.

"The assessment aims to inform future councils' decisions, pertaining to the provision of quality services to the inhabitants of the Tsintsabis settlement," she says.

Mwenyo says the regional council also approved the utilisation of N$29 989 allocated to the Ndinelago-Elwatha pipeline for remunerating project members who excavated pipelines at Eengodi, Okankolo and Olukonda.

"In addition, the council resolved to donate the SME Park at Tsumeb to the youth forum in that town to administer and manage the affairs of the park. The park is expected to create extra entrepreneurial opportunities for young people at Tsumeb," she says.

The council also made recommendations to the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare to approve the establishment of new social grant points at Onayena.

The new proposed paypoints are the Eyambidhidho centre at Etunda No.1, and the Ethikilo centre at Onalukula.