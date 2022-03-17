Gambia: GRCS Hands Over First Aid Kits to Gid

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) last Thursday handed over fully equipped First Aid Kits to The Gambia Immigration Department at a ceremony held at GRCS Headquarters in Kanifing.

The gesture is part of GRCS's humanitarian response effort in strengthening the support to vulnerable migrants and host communities/population in The Gambia.

It is also part of a broader effort to strengthen the fight against COVID19 pandemic and ensure the protection of migrants against the virus- especially along migration routes. The response is support to Gambia Immigration Department and other border officials in the area of First Aid. GRCS trained borders officials on First Aid and COVID19 prevention before handing over the materials meant for onward distribution to border points.

At the handing over ceremony, Bubacarr Singhateh, Migration Project Coordinator in his remarks, said the EU funded project "Assistance and protection of the most vulnerable migrants in West Africa" was identified following consultations between the five National Red Cross Societies (NRCSs) of the target countries (Senegal, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali,) and the Spanish, Luxembourg and Danish Red Cross in order to implement the IFRC Global Strategy on Migration 2018-2022.

The project, he added, would significantly contribute to protecting and supporting the most vulnerable migrants along the main migration routes from West Africa and the Sahel to North Africa through assistance and protection of migrants as well as strengthening the capacity of state and non-state actors to provide assistance for the protection of vulnerable migrants.

Singhateh noted that the project would ensure a safe and protected environment in which migrants move without risk of facing abuses of their fundamental rights as well as their dignity and integrity and reduce vulnerabilities and improve coping mechanisms and health of the migrant.

Martin Lopez, head of delegation Spanish Red Cross in The Gambia, thanked The Gambia Immigration Department for their collaboration and efforts towards supporting migrants' transit in the country as well as in strengthening protection mechanisms of migrants. He also thanked GRCS for their partnership.

Ridwane Abdel Rahman European Union Trust Fund project manager, in congratulating, thanked the participants of the First Aid training and GRCS and Spanish Red Cross for their hard work.

Mandu Sanyang, Finance and Admin Director The Gambia Red Cross Society, in deputizing for GRCS Secretary General said First Aid training is needed at our border posts for frontliners.

He added that equipping the country's security personnel with First Aid training would also contribute to saving lives.

The materials, he added, would also enhance performance of beneficiaries, further expressing their resolve to continue collaborating with them to ensure people who need services are catered for.

"Red Cross do not discriminate but provide services to those who need them," he stated.

Commissioner Foday Gassama, Migration Management Unit at The Gambia Immigration Department, thanked GRCS and partners for the project, which he said, is vital to their border management efforts.

The project, he added, is also helping in their reform process as well as upgrading the capacity of their officials.

"The materials will also help in the humanitarian face of our border management," he also said.