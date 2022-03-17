Gambia: Mayoress Lowe Holds Town Hall Meetings in Banjul

The mayoress of Banjul City Council Rohey Malick Lowe with support from the European Union (EU) project, on Saturday held her third town hall meeting at Sam Jack and Lancaster Street in Banjul.

The meeting, attended by officials of Banjul City Council (BCC) and residents of Banjul, was designed to share achievements and challenges of the Council over the past four (4) years.

Mayoress Lowe said the development of the Council from 2018 to date is based on her manifesto she sold to people of Banjul during her campaign. Her manifesto she added is in line with the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Banjul Strategic Plan.

She pointed out the Council under her leadership reduced trade licences for tailors, carpenters, barbers, mechanics, saloons and corner shops. However, she said they increased trade licences for banks, shipping agencies and other institutions that are operating in higher capacities.

According to Mayoress Lowe, her Council's commitment to improving standards of living in the city is the reason they are the only debt free institution in the country.

She further said that in their resolve to maximise Council's revenue, they closed all Council's accounts except two.

She also said that they are also building an abattoir in Banjul which was not in existence as well as building and renovation of market toilets.

She went on to say that, Council also awarded scholarships to more than 200 students within Banjul as well as donated two well-equipped ambulances to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) and Banjul Red Cross Society to contribute to the welfare of the hospital, especially the mortuary.

She explained that Tali Dawda Road Project in Tobacco Road, Banjul North and the fencing of the dump site are currently ongoing thanks to the Banjul-Ostende EU founded project.

She also said that the Council has been supportive to culture, music and religious activities.

"We also provided aid to disaster victims and made an immense contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing essential food items, facemasks and sanitary materials to city dwellers."

She indicated that her Council provided D10 million as a loan with a minimal administrative cost attached to empower women of Banjul through the Rohey Malick Lowe (RML) Women and Girl's Empowerment Initiative.