Uganda: Nup to Summon MP Mapenduzi for Throwing Out 'Team Mate' Zaake

NUP to summon MP Mapenduzi for throwing out 'team mate' Zaake

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has confirmed they will summon Gulu West Member of Parliament Martin Ojara Mapenduzi to answer questions regarding the ouster of a fellow legislator and teammate Francis Butebi Zaake.

Zaake was thrown out of the parliament commission office following a complaint and motion by Mapenduzi alleging that he had demeaned the house by insulting the Deputy Speaker on social media.

Zaake was censured in a vote that had only four legislators vote for his stay and consequently relieved of his duties, although he has vowed to seek court redress.

The jigsaw to the puzzle of Zaake's ouster was put in place successfully by Mapenduzi who should be on his team by virtue of fact that he was appointed to head the Local Government's Accounts Committee of parliament by NUP.

Mapenduzi, therefore, is answerable to the leader of opposition in parliament and the NUP, hence his motion against Zaake punched holes in the entire arrangement.

Now the NUP Secretary-General Lewis David Rubongoya said Mapenduzi's move was an act of political witch-hunt and he will be summoned to explain who is his boss.

"We want to give him chance to explain to the party and his leadership in parliament. Who is he working for? What are his interests?" Lewis David said.

Mapenduzi on his part said he has no issues with the party no personal vendetta with Zaake.