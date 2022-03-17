Uganda: UPDF Kills Somali ADF Commander in DRC As Another Is Arrested in Kampala

The joint forces of the UPDF and the Congolese armed of FADRC have killed a key ADF commander inside the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, Abu Aden, an ADF commander of Somali origin was killed earlier this week in a battle at Malulu, seven kilometers North West of Boga town.

"This achievement followed a human intelligence report about ADF terrorists' presence in the area, who were asking for directions to Mitego within the same area of operations," Brig Kulayigye said.

According to the Ugandan army, six other ADF fighters were also killed during the battle in which a Sub Machine Gun, a Solar penal and a Nicko solar battery were recovered from the terrorists.

The UPDF alson noted that earlier last month, another foreign fighter of Tanzanian origin, identified as Nfurusii was gunned down at Kilunga near the Nobili - Busunga border.

"The elimination of foreign fighters in the ongoing Operation Shujaa further confirms ADF links to international terrorist groups or movements such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.The Operation Shujaa Joint Forces will continue to conduct intelligence led operations to neutralize all ADF terrorists and their allied international supporters."

Another key ADF point man arrested

The development comes barely a week after a key ADF point man was arrested in Kampala by a joint Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Police counter terrorism team.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said Abdallah Kabanda Musa, alias Mogo was arrested from Katooke A village in,Wamala parish in Wakiso district.

He was the leader of the ADF terror cell in central Uganda. At the time of his arrest he was actively involved in the recruitment and radicalization of youths and was in charge of putting in place plans of attacks against security personnel, security facilities and VIPs within the country,"Enanga said.

He explained that intelligence information has it that the ADF remnants have plans to cause harm in different parts of the country by attacking security installations, adding that Kabanda was coordinating these activities.

Security also believes that the suspect was part of the wider group that assembled the suicide jackets, some of which were used during last year's double bomb attacks at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue.

"Some of the exhibits including improvised explosive devices that were left behind by the suicide bomber who died in the CPS attack were recovered from Kabanda's home in Katooke village, an SMG rifle with nine rounds of ammunition, three simcards,11 mobile phones, a flash device with radical materials and cash shs500,000 plus a motorcycle,"Enanga said.

The developments since the November double bombings at the Central Police Station and along Parliamentary Avenue show security is weakening the ADF rebel group which is accused of having masterminded the attacks.

Whereas several people believed to be members of the ADF cell in Uganda, many others including commanders have also been either killed or captured in DRC by the joint UPDF and FADRC forces in the joint Operation Shuja launched at the end of last year.