Ghana: 224 RTI Requests Received After Passage of RTI Act

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that 224 Right to Information (RTI) requests have been received by public institutions since the RTI Act (Act 989) became operational in 2020.

In 2020, 85 requests were placed at RTI Units in various public institutions by individuals and organizations. 129 requests were made in 2021, with ten requests having been received in January 2022.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this in Parliament, in a response to a request for an update on RTI, by the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East in the Bono Region Paul Apreku Twum-Barima.

In a breakdown of the figures, he said 87 applications were submitted by individuals and 42 requests were made by organizations in 2021, bringing the total requests made in 2021 to 129.

He said in 2020, 28 applications were received from individuals while 36 were submitted by institutions.

"At the end of January 2022, ten requests for information had been submitted by individuals and institutions to seven RTI Units of public institutions. Out of the ten applications, five were received by individuals and another five from institutions," he added.

He hinted that his Ministry will submit a full report on RTI requests to the House in June 2022.

Under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), a person who applies for information from a public institution is not required to provide any reason unless the applicant considers the application as urgent.

The implementation of the Act was to ensure transparency and accountability in public offices.