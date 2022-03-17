Angola: Kenyans to Train Angolan Surgeons On Maxillofacial Surgery

Lubango — The Kenyan NGO "Smile Train" and Lubango's Central Hospital "Dr. António Agostinho Neto" signed Tuesday a cooperation protocol for the training of specialists in maxillofacial surgery.

The agreement aims to strengthen the training of doctors of that hospital unit concerning maxillofacial specialty and to equip one of the operating rooms for cleft lip and palate surgeries to be performed.

Speaking to ANGOP in Lubango, Huila Province, the director-general of the hospital, Lina Antunes, said the cooperation protocol with Smile Train will facilitate the reconstructive surgeries programme that the Non-Governmental Organisation intermittently performs in the unit.

The Health official added that the agreement foresees the training of technicians in psychological recovery support, physiotherapy and social insertion of children and adults by multidisciplinary teams and the creation of conditions in the future playroom of the pediatric section.

"Through the cooperation, we will continue to increasingly improve our performance in medical work and collaborate with the NGO in the various areas of knowledge towards improvement of the quality of life of the inpatients and outpatients," Antunes said.

This is the first agreement signed between Lubango's Central Hospital and an international organization focused on surgical treatment of cleft lip and palate.

The unit, the largest in the centre-south of the country with 520 beds, has two operating rooms and 18 specialty services.