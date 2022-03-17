East Africa: Five People Die of Hunger and Thirst in El Waaq Town, Gedo As Drought Continues to Ravage the Horn of Africa Nation

16 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Five people have died of hunger and thirst in El Waaq town in Gedo region on Wednesday according to local officials.

El Waaq Mayor Ibrahim Guled Adan who spoke to the media, said the situation is getting out of hand by the day and called for immediate assistance and intervention from relevant stakeholders and humanitarian aid agencies to preempt the further loss of human lives.

Three people had on Monday died of hunger in Dinsoor town in South West State in accordance with local officials reports.

The South West and Jubbaland States are areas hardly hit by the ravaging drought which is continuing to take a heavy toll on vulnerable Somali population as the Horn of Africa Nation grapples with holding parliamentary and Presidential elections which have missed deadlines since last year.

The UN recently ringed the alarm bell that Somalia will continue experiencing the debilitating effects of the drought ahead of the next rainy season of April saying that at least 4.5 million people have been affected by the drought with 671,000 having been displaced."

The organisation further warned that it is encountering a crippling lack of funds to combat the dire drought which, it said has also been obliterated by other ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X