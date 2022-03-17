Ethiopia: Somalia And Ethiopia Sign Launch Trade Negotiations And Agree to Sign Bilateral Trade Agreement to Bolster Cooperation Between the Two Countries

16 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalif Abdi Omar and his Ethiopia's State Minister for Trade, Denge Boru on Wednesday officially inauguated trade negotiations between the two countries.

The Ministers underscored the importance of the two countries strengthening cooperation and pledged to commence negotiation on cross border trade agreement with a view to benefitting the people from both countries.

The two ministries also deliberated and agreed to negotiate and then sign a bilateral trade agreement that will bolster the regional integration efforts including COMESA and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Both Ministers also came into consensus of setting up a joint trade committee that will facilitate conditions to further strengthening the trade between the two countries and pinpointed the priority activities that enhance the connection between the business personnel between the two countries and boost trade exchanges between the two brotherly Nations.

Somalia and Ethiopia have been enjoying good working relationship since the current regime came to power in 2017.

