Somalia: U.S. Embassy Backs Feit's Statement On Swearing in of New MPs Timeline - Express Optimism to Meeting Them

The US embassy in Somalia has thrown their weight behind the statement by the Federal Electoral body of announcing April 14 as the swearing-in timeline for the newly elected Members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

In a statement carried on its Twitter handle, the U.S exuded their anticipation of gleefully meeting with the new lawmakers after they are sworn in officially in office for their various legislative roles in the forthcoming 11th Parliament.

"We look forward to meeting #Somalia's new Members of Parliament after they are sworn-in on April 14 at a time convenient to them." read the statement.

Southwest and Galmudug have on Tuesday vehemently opposed the timelines, saying the Federal Electora commission FEIT has usurped its power and has no mandate to determine the inauguration date.

Moreover, the Somali Council of Presidential Candidates have on Wednesday welcomed the Statement from the Federal Electoral Team and told off Federal Member States Presidents of Galmudug and South West States for attempting to scuttle the process and saying they have executed their role of facilitating the elections and underscored that they have no role in deciding the date for the swearing in of MPs.