Senegal: Salah Is Fit for Senegal's Clash

Mohamed Salah will be fit for Egypt's game against Senegal in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Egyptian winger suffered a foot injury during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League

Salah's injury raised many concerns in Egypt, as it was feared that Liverpool's star might miss his country's important game against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers.

On a similar note, Liverpool's coach Jürgen Klopp believes that his winger will be ready for Wednesday's game against Arsenal's Gunners at Emirates Stadium.

"Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful."

"Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks", Klopp's said when asked if Salah will be available.

Klopp's statements made it clear that Salah will be fit for Egypt's game against Senegal, but also there is some doubt if he will be able to start against Arsenal or not.