Tunisia: Taboubi Calls On Government to Start Social Negotiations On Public Sector Wage Increases for 2021-2022-2023

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi called on the government to start social negotiations on wage increases in the public sector and the civil service for the years 2021-2022 and 2023.

During a meeting of transport sector workers on Wednesday at the Convention Centre in the capital, Taboubi said that this demand is justified by the deterioration of employees' purchasing power and the increase in prices, in addition to the high rate of unemployment recorded in the country, which has reached about 20 %.

The UGTT is not responsible for the deterioration of social conditions in the country," he said. "It is the government that is responsible," he stressed.

He said that Tunisia needs today more than ever stability and national solidarity, calling on the government to be equal to the current crisis that our country is going through.

In addition, the UGTT S-G spoke of the difficult situation of the transport sector, including transport companies such as the Tunisair group and the port of Rades.

In this context he deplored the lack of political will for the reform of the transport sector and other public sectors, reiterating the categorical refusal of the trade union centre of the transfer of public companies.

He called on the government to sit down at the negotiating table and examine the reforms which, according to him, must be fair, equitable and at the service of the citizens.