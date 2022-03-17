Tunisia: Foreign Currency Resources, Main Challenge for Government - Former Mechichi Advisor

Tunis/Tunisia — Economist and former adviser to former Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Abdesslam Abassi said on Wednesday that "the main challenge currently facing the government is the mobilisation of foreign currency resources" which remains, according to him, "dependent on a financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement to the media, on the sidelines of his participation in the conference organised in Tunis by the collective "Citizens against the coup", Abassi noted that "the absence of foreign currency financing next April and until the end of the current year will affect the value of the dinar, the state budget and the entire Tunisian economy.

This will affect in turn, he said, the purchasing power of Tunisians, calling for the need to find an agreement as soon as possible with the IMF. In this sense, he considered it essential to "find a political consensus between the various parties in order to successfully conclude negotiations with the fund".

In February last year, Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Tunisia, Chris Geiregat, said, at the end of a virtual visit conducted by IMF teams from February 14 to 23, 2022, that the discussions with the Tunisian authorities "had progressed well", describing them as "fruitful".

"We have made good progress in the negotiations and we will continue them in the coming weeks to examine the possibility of starting a new financing programme for Tunisia," he said.

For her part, Finance Minister Sihem Namssia said that these discussions were "effective" and "answered all the questions and details requested by the IMF.

According to her, an IMF delegation is expected in Tunisia this month to agree on the date for the launch of negotiations.