Tunisian NGOs Call On Government to Involve Civil Society in Its Negotiations With IMF

Tunis/Tunisia — Representatives of the "Stop, we are over-indebted" campaign have called for the abandonment of the non-participatory approach adopted in the elaboration of the economic and social reform plan in Tunisia, which should be presented by the government soon to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These representatives, including the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) and the NGO Al Bawsala, demanded in a statement issued at the end of a conference on debt in Tunisia ( March 14 and 15, 2022), more transparency in the negotiations planned between Tunisia and the IMF, recommending the participation of civil society organisations, trade unions and citizens in the elaboration of the reforms and the economic recovery plan of Tunisia being prepared by the government.

The signatories, which also include the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH), the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD) and the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), also called for the abandonment of the current development model in favour of alternative policies that reinforce the concept of solidarity and cooperation.

In this context, they called on the State to play its economic role again in the reform programme, through the impetus of public investment, underlining the imperative to put in place alternative policies based on fiscal justice and monetary policies that promote growth, by mobilising an adequate legal arsenal to fight against tax evasion.

The signatories of the Declaration also demanded the repeal of the law relating to the independence of the Central Bank of Tunisia, recommending the protection and development of the public sector and quality services, particularly in the areas of health and education, as well as the guarantee of food and energy sovereignty of the country.

They also considered it essential to launch a real social dialogue on the socio-economic model to be adopted, even before starting negotiations with international donors.

The campaign "Stop, we are over-indebted" started in mid-December 2021 at the initiative of El Baousla and the FTDES.