Tunisia: PM Calls for More Interest in Handicrafts Sector

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister, Najla Bouden stressed, Wednesday in Tunis, the importance of giving more interest to handicrafts and improving economic profitability, given that it is "a dynamic sector generating jobs.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Kasbah Palace on the occasion of the celebration of the National Handicrafts and Traditional Dress Day, Bouden praised the artisans and professionals in the sector who are working to develop this sector, to perpetuate and export artisanal products abroad.

On this occasion, she presented the national award for the promotion of crafts to Mohamed Hammami, craftsman specialising in bamboo products. Another Prize dedicated to young artisans was awarded to Jalel Aydi.

In turn, Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Moez Belhassan recalled that the handicraft sector represents between 4% and 5% of national GDP and employs nearly 350 thousand people, most of whom are women.

For his part, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), Samir Majoul stressed that the national day of handicrafts is an opportunity to give this sector all the attention it deserves, calling to support it in the face of the impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

