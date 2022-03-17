Tunisia: Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against 6 Individuals for Terrorism

Tunis/Tunisia — Warrants of detention have been issued against six out of 13 people implicated in the case of suspected use of social media to communicate with the media arm of the Daech organisation.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the press office of the Tunis Court of First Instance, the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Judicial Pole of Anti-Terrorism tasked, on February 7, 2021, the Research Brigade in Terrorist Crimes with opening an investigation into this case.

The investigation uncovered the existence of a cell called "al Mouahidoune" active in the governorate of Tataouine. Its members are involved in the manufacture of explosives and the recruitment of people via the internet.

The investigation unmasked 13 individuals: six of them were taken into custody while the other seven are on the run.

The results of the investigation were transmitted to the public prosecutor on March 15. A judicial investigation was opened against 13 individuals for the commission of terrorist crimes and detention warrants were issued against 6 individuals.