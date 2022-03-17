Tunisia: 'Citizens Against Coup' Initiative Accuses President Saied of Wanting to 'Explode Tunisian Society'

Tunis/Tunisia — Participants in the political and economic conference organised on Wednesday in Tunis by the " Citizens against the coup " initiative accused President Kais Saied of wanting to "explode the Tunisian society in a logic of confrontation between the organised elites and the unorganised and socially and economically marginalised society".

They also considered that "the July 25 process has deprived Tunisia of concluding an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and of obtaining loans and grants planned for 2021".

The conference participants also stressed the need to focus on a common goal: "to unite the ranks, overcome conflicts, work to restore the constitutional process and confront the coup d'état that has led the country into an unprecedented crisis.

Jawhar Ben Mbarek, member of the initiative, said that the opposition to the coup is continuing through the organisation of protest rallies, travel to the regions and political demonstrations. He announced a march on March 20 to "denounce the coup, support the political prisoners and call for their release".

For his part, leader of the al-Amal party Néjib Chebbi called for the union of forces and to focus on the economic file to identify a strategy to end the crisis. In a second stage, it is necessary to tackle, according to him, the political aspect and to initiate a debate on the necessary political reform before forming a front for the future.

Economist Abdessalem Abassi (former adviser to the Mechichi government) said that the economic and financial situation in Tunisia before July 25 was difficult, especially with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the exceptional measures, he said, have deprived Tunisia of an agreement with the IMF that the Mechichi government reached and that was to be signed on September 30th 2021.

For Iyadh Elloumi, member of the initiative "Citizens against the coup": "it is difficult to talk about investment of any kind in the face of the exceptional situation facing the country.

On the socio-economic indicators, Elloumi considered that the figures are "alarming" in the absence of real social protection mechanisms.