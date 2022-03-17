press release

The ICRC and the WB agreed to prolong their operational collaboration around Health in South Sudan, focused on the provision of secondary healthcare services at the Akobo County Hospital (ACH).

The objective is to sustain the availability and quality of essential health services in a region that has remained affected by bouts of tension/conflict and paucity of healthcare services.

As part of the effort, the ICRC has and will be engaging with a range of stakeholders relevant to the project; it conducted as well an assessment of potential environmental and social risks linked to the support provided to the ACH and devised an approach to manage these. The guiding documents on those efforts are detailed in the below Stakeholder Engagement Plan and Environmental and Social Commitment Plan.

This groundwork and the iterative and continuous follow-up provided will ensure adequate environmental and social standards are lived-up to.

South Sudan: COVID-19 emergency response and health system preparedness project - Stakeholder Engagement Plan