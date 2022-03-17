South Sudan - Facts and Figures 2021

press release

Communities across South Sudan continue to endure the impact and legacy of conflict and armed violence.

Millions of people have been displaced from their homes with their livelihoods disrupted, and thousands recorded as missing. In 2021, we responded to emergency needs caused by conflict and armed violence, supported families to begin to recover and increase their resilience especially in Central Equatoria, Jongleir, Lakes, Unity and Warrap States. We strengthened the protection of communities and people made vulnerable by the conflict and armed violence.

Together with the authorities and communities, we improved access to health care, water and education, and further supported the South Sudan Red Cross to build its capacity to meet emergency needs.

To learn more about ICRC's work in South Sudan in 2021 read the complete report.

82,248

people newly displaced by conflict or armed violence received food.

393,3354

medical consultations were provided at 21 ICRC-supported health care facilities and two hospitals supported by the ICRC.

299,970

people in six states of South Sudan received seeds and farming tools.

156,021

people in rural communities received improved access to water.

7,102

detainees visited at 29 places of detention to monitor their treatment and help improve their living conditions.

144

vulnerable people reunified with their families after they were separated by conflict and armed violence.

46,068

phone calls facilitated between separated family members together with South Sudan Red Cross.

South Sudan Facts and Figures