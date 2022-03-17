Namibia: Vaccination Key in Curbing Covid

President Hage Geingob has pleaded with Namibians to get inoculated for Covid-19, as vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in the country's multi-faceted national response against the pandemic.

By 12 March 2022, a total of 437 087 people aged 18 years and older have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, representing 30% of the target population (1 471 973).

A total of 127 126 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 250 626 adults have received two doses of other vaccine types.

Hence, 377 752 adults have completed their vaccination, translating to 26% of the target population.

"It not only reduces individual chances of developing severe illness, hospitalisation and death but can also help to restore economic activity, particularly in the adversely affected tourism sector," said Geingob.

"As of 15 March 2022, nationally, only 21.4% of the country's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

This is one-third of the WHO recommended population coverage of 60% to achieve national herd immunity."

He said the government has procured adequate vaccination stock and the country has also benefitted from the generosity of friendly nations, having received large consignments of donated vaccines.

"I, therefore, reiterate my call for all eligible Namibians to get vaccinated and for those who have already received initial jabs, to get their booster shots, to ensure that the immunity does not wane, especially as we face the winter months," pleaded Geingob.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Namibia country director Dr Brian Baker told New Era in a recent interview that unlike some countries around the world, Namibia does not have high vaccination coverage yet, and this means that many people in the population are still at increased risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

"Now is the perfect time to get vaccinated, and to talk to your friends and family about getting vaccinated. As vaccination rates rise, it will not only save lives, but it will be safer for us to assume a measure of normalcy in our lives, and it will prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed with future waves.

If you have not yet got vaccinated against Covid-19, please do so as soon as possible," stated Baker.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said the anti-vaccination groups are doing more damage than good to society and they must desist from their unpatriotic and dangerous escapades.

"Their subversive actions have increased vaccine hesitancy among the Namibian population, placing more people at risk of contracting infections, developing Covid-19 related complications, and deaths. From 18 February 2022, Namibia has received 168 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson from the USA, 19 890 doses of Pfizer donated by the USA and 60 000 doses of AstraZeneca from the United Kingdom.