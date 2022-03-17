Tunisia: 2nd International Journalism Conference in Tunis to Start On Thursday At Culture City

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) and the association "Journalism and Citizenship" (France) presented, on Wednesday, during a press conference held at the union's headquarters, the full programme of the 2nd International Journalism Conference of Tunis scheduled for March 17, 18 and 19 at the City of Culture, in Tunis, on the theme "The urgency of journalism".

On this occasion, Jérôme Bouvier, President of the Journalism and Citizenship Association and founder of the International Journalism Conference, expressed his fears about the regression of press freedom in Tunisia, saying that "no common future is possible without the press".

He indicated that the conference will focus on press freedoms, stressing the need for the media to play a leading role in the democratic transition process that guarantees professional information for all citizens.

For her part, Amira Mohamed, vice-president of the SNJT, said that this event will be an opportunity to highlight the burning issues related to journalism, adding that it will be open for three days to all journalists wishing to participate.

The 2nd International Journalism Conference in Tunis will start on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Nejla Bouden and Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union Delegation in Tunisia, Francisco Acosta.

Nearly 700 journalists from more than 30 countries will discuss the following themes: journalism and the climate emergency, journalism and the investigative emergency, journalists and cyber-bullying, investigative journalism and access to the internet in the most fragile contexts.

