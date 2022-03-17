Tunisia: UTICA Reiterates Its Refusal of Any Form of Speculation and Smuggling

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) reiterated on Wednesday its refusal of any form of speculation and smuggling, denouncing the recent raids on wholesale businesses and the arrests of traders.

This has led to a crisis of confidence in the structures of the Union and the entire private sector body, which has led many of them to seriously consider ceasing their activities, the organisation said in a statement.

The employers' organisation said that the current crisis is in no way a production or distribution crisis, adding that it is rather linked to a shortage of basic products that the State imports from abroad.

It assured that production, supply and distribution are carried out in full "transparency" and are not subject to speculation.

The UTICA added that many sectors are unable to function in a normal way, either because of the shortage of raw materials or the impossibility of obtaining the amounts due from the state for a year.

These amounts have in fact exceeded 500 million dinars, thus placing these sectors in a very critical situation, being unable to honour their financial, fiscal and social commitments and unable to benefit from the fiscal and social amnesty.

These include bakeries, flour mills, pasta, couscous, oil refining and the dairy industry. The UTICA indicated that the sectors of production and distribution of basic consumer products are facing great difficulties. They found themselves accused, while they are victims of this situation, as the production and distribution sites of the organised sector were subject to searches and inspections and even shut down, resulting in a disruption of the functioning of these institutions. These actions have also damaged the reputation of the economic enterprise and the private sector in the eyes of local and foreign public opinion.

During a meeting held on Thursday, March 10 with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, President of the Republic Kaes Saied emphasised the economic control campaign saying that "These are not mere campaigns but a state policy that will strike at the hands of those who try to grab commodities to make money. No one is above the law and the work will continue with the same determination".