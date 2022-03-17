Tunisia: Rades Port's Quay 7 for Container Transport Back in Operation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Transport announced, on Wednesday, the reopening of the quay number 7 of the port of Rades reserved for ships carrying containers after its rehabilitation.

The ship "GA Lucien" docked Wednesday at the quay of Rades port to load 215 containers for export, according to photos published by the Office of Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP) on its social media page.

The port of Rades, which occupies an important position in the field of transport, ensures 21% of the total traffic of containers, 79% of the tonnage of containerized goods, 76% of the tonnage of goods loaded in rolling units, 76% of the traffic of containers in EPV and 80% of the traffic of ships registered in all Tunisian commercial ports.

According to data published on the OMMP website, the port of Rades has 7 quays, in addition to a quay for the transport of oil, another for cereals and a third for steel and chemical products.