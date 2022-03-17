Tunisia: Workshop On Organising Informal Workers and Entrepreneurs From March 18 to 20 in Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisia Inclusive Labour Initiative (TILI) is organising a workshop on the organisation of informal workers and entrepreneurs from March 18 to 20 in South Hammamet.

According to a press release published today by this organisation, the working committee of this workshop will be composed of informal workers and entrepreneurs from different sectors, statuses and regions. The participants will be guided by organising experts, within the framework of the International Labour Office (ILO) Recommendation 204, which stipulates in its article VII that people working in the informal economy enjoy freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, including the right to form organisations, federations and confederations of their own choosing.

The workshop aimed at identifying, registering, organising and ensuring representativeness (having one voice) with public structures and trade unions and unions.

The results of this workshop will be the subject of a forum in May 2022, to present international experiences in this area with the presence of the ILO, representatives of "SEWA India", the largest informal women's organisation in India, the Global Fairness Initiative, the Ford Foundation, in the presence of Tunisian officials, reads the same source.

After the May forum, the TILI Initiative will launch an advocacy campaign and work with all stakeholders and partners to implement this organising initiative.

The Tunisian Inclusive Labour Initiative (TILI) was established in 2020 after years of commitment and effort to advance the rights of millions of Tunisians working informally. The Institute's core mission is to ensure that past and future reforms benefit all workers in the Tunisian informal economy, including particularly marginalised groups such as migrant workers and informal employees of formal enterprises.