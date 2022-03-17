Tunisia: Sharjah International Open Para Athletics Meeting - Two Gold Medals for Guenichi and Ben Moslah (Shot Put)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisians Yassine Guennichi (F36) and Ahmed Ben Moslah (F37) won gold medals in the shot put event on Wednesday at the Sharjah International Open Para Athletics Meeting held in the United Arab Emirates.

These two medals come in addition to the performances of Paralympic champion Walid Ktila, who won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 800m wheelchair events, and Nourhène Belhaj Salem (F40), who won gold in the discus throw and silver in the shot put.

The Tunisian elite of handisport ends this Wednesday their participation in the international meeting of Sharjah ( March 14-16), and will take part tomorrow Thursday in the international championship Fezaa of Dubai which will continue until March 25.