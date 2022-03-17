Tunisia: Social Affairs Ministry Willing to Cooperate With IOM On Studies and Statistics

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Social Affairs has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), particularly in the field of studies and statistics, to ensure better management of the migration file and more efficiency in the action of the different structures of the ministry.

During a working session held at the ministry's headquarters in the presence of head of the IOM mission in Tunisia, Azouz Smiri, Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Social Affairs, Mohamed Mansouri, underlined the support given by this organisation to Tunisia and in particular to the structures of the Ministry of Social Affairs during the exceptional period of the coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed Tunisia's adherence to all international conventions related to migration, recalling the legislation in force in this field.

For his part, Smiri indicated that the Ministry of Social Affairs is considered as an essential partner of the IOM, praising the progress made in Tunisia at both regional and international levels for the implementation of the international convention on safe, organized and legal migration.

He expressed IOM's readiness to provide the necessary logistical and training assistance for joint projects.

