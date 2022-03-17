Tunisia: Gabes-Covid-19 - Four People Tested Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more cases of infection by the Coronavirus have been reported in the governorate of Gabes in the last 24 hours, following the publication of 59 tests results, bringing to 28, 842 the total number of infected people in the region since the virus outbreak.

In addition, a total of 22, 994 patients have recovered from the infection in the region where 251 people are still carriers of the virus, according to the latest statistics provided by the Regional Health Directorate.

According to the same source, 12 Covid patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Gabes where the prevalence of infection has now risen to 62 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.