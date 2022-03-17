Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid-Covid-19 - 8 New Infections and 36 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — 8 more cases of Coronavirus infection have been detected in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid in the last 24 hours, bringing to 39, 604 the number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The new positive cases were reported in Jelma (1 case), Meknassi (2 cases) and Sidi Bouzid-West (5 cases), according to an updated report published on Wednesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

During the same period, 36 people recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 39,070 cases since the outbreak of the virus, according to the same source.