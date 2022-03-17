Tunisia Among Few Countries That Provided Data On Missing Persons During Irregular Migration Operations - ONM

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is among the few countries that provided data on missing persons during irregular migration operations, Abderraouf Jmal, Director General of the National Observatory of Migration (ONM), said on Wednesday.

He called during a workshop held on data related to irregular migration accidents launched at the initiative of the observatory in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to increase meetings with the various parties to set up a global equation to prevent the loss of human life and protect migrants, said a statement from IOM.

For his part, Head of the IOM delegation in Tunisia, Azzouz Samri, stressed that despite international efforts to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, more efforts are needed at national and international levels to have accurate data on migrants missing in irregular travel from Tunisia to Europe.

