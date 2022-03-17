South Africa: Kanye West Adds Trevor Noah to his List of Enemies, Hurls Slurs

Cape Town — The controversial United States multi-award-winning rapper Kanye West has lashed out at South African-born comedian Trevor Noah with a racial slur on Instagram .

The rapper - now known as Ye - posted a photo of Noah and captioned it with the mocking and racist lyrics, "K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya."

According to TMZ, Kanye's misspelled Kumbaya with "k**n baya". Kumbaya is an African-American spiritual and folk song, whose title translates to Come by Here - an appeal to God to come and help those in need. The variation posted on Ye's Instagram account is being read by many as the word c**n - a seriously offensive racial term that is directly linked to slavery, segregation, and dehumanisation.

This comes after The Daily Show popular talk show host addressed the ongoing feud between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson, a comedian, actor and Kim's boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four children. Kardashian started dating Davidson and West tried to win her back.



In the show, Noah discussed everything from West's disturbing music video for Eazy, in which Ye kidnaps Davidson and buries him alive, to Davidson's text messages in which he claims to be in bed with Ye's "wife".

"I do understand that art can be therapy - I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah continued, insinuating that West should seek help, reports People.

Noah suggested that society should stop joking about Kardashian and Kanye's divorce.

Noah also referenced his own very personal experience on harassment, comparing it to his own mother being shot by his stepfather when he was a young boy in South Africa. People would tell his mother she was "overreacting" to the abuse she was facing, Noah said, and it ended with her getting shot in the head. Noah said he wasn't sharing the story to make the Kardashian-West drama about him - or to say West is a bad guy and will do the same thing.

According to TMZ, Kanye's rebuttal of Noah's commentary comes days after he posted an angry video accusing Kim of keeping their kids away from him, and after Davidson and Ye's text exchange, in which Davidson allegedly said he was "in bed with your wife."

Meanwhile, Instagram has reportedly suspended the rapper's account for 24-hours for using a racial slur. His post falls under the umbrella of hate speech, harassment, and bullying.