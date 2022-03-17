South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 17, 2022

Cape Town —

Kulula, British Airways Back In the Air!

The five-day suspension imposed on Comair, operators of low-cost Kulula and domestic British Airways flights, has been lifted by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. The regulator has confirmed that it has concluded its assessment and evaluation of Comair's meeting of safety regulations, which was questioned during an audit that started on March 7, 2022. The impact of this outcome paves the way for the Director of Civil Aviation to uplift the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Comair with immediate effect," the regulator said in statement.

Buy Local Goods, President Ramaphosa Urges

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his speech at the Proudly SA Buy Local Summit in Johannesburg this week, urged South Africans to buy locally-made goods. He said that growing a local market had enabled producers to expand and start exploring export opportunities. Ramaphosa added that supporting local would create jobs.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Says His Enemies Out to Get Him

The SABC's former CEO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is being hounded by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), to pay back R2,4 million in "gratitude" money he paid over to local music artists for their support of him. Motsoeneng is calling the action a political ploy by those wanting to tarnish his name. " if they don't tarnish my name, I am going to emerge as one of the leaders of South Africa. People are very afraid of me," he said.

AfriForum Heads to Court Over State of Disaster Extension

Lobby group AfriForum is heading to court to contest the government's extension of the state of disaster to April 15, 2022. The group's campaign manager Jacques Broodryk says this proves AfriForum's point that the "government has no plans of ever giving up the powers they grabbed under the guise of an emergency over the last two years. AfriForum maintains that currently there is no disaster and hence no need for a state of disaster".