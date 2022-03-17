Tunisia: Combating Speculation and Agenda of Next Cabinet Meeting At Centre of Saied-Bouden Meeting

16 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The general situation of the country and the fight against speculation, as well as the items on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting were at the centre of a meeting, on Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, between President of the Republic Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

During the meeting, emphasis was also put on the national consultation and the means to facilitate participation and fight against "fabricated" obstacles, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

According to the same source, President Kais Saied accused parties, without naming them, of seeking to undermine the national consultation.

