Tunisia: National Consultation - I Watch Speaks of 'Inevitable Fiasco'

Tunis/Tunisia — The ministries of youth, sports, communication technologies and culture "have failed miserably" to attract citizens and encourage them to participate massively in the national consultation, launched on January 15 which should end on Sunday, March 20," said I Watch.

In a press release published on Wednesday, the organisation said that up to March 16, 2022, more than 410 thousand citizens had participated in this consultation, that is to say 6 thousand participants per day.

A "very low" number, the organization believes, compared to the figures provided by Minister of Communication Technologies on December 13, 2021 during a small cabinet meeting where a figure of 3 million participants was expected.

For the organisation "I watch", "the fiasco" of the consultation is "the logical result" of a "lack of communication and participation" within the team in charge of the conduct of the consultation. In this regard, it called for more details on the fate of the recommendations of this consultation and to reveal its value in the design of a "common vision of the future of Tunisia."

The organisation also said it was "astonished" at the involvement of "volunteers close to the coordinations of President Kais Saied", who, it said, "have nothing to do with the official state bodies."

"I Watch also regretted the attempt by the President of the Republic to involve the Interior Department in the consultation process, under the pretext of the difficulties encountered.

According to a report updated at 7 pm, the number of participants in the consultation in Tunisia and abroad amounted to 416,434 people.