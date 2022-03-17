Ghana: JHS Student Arrested for Allegedly Attacking, Robbing 'Okada' Rider

A student, who allegedly attacked and robbed a commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as 'Okada', has been arrested at Bokorkopein the Volta Region

The suspect (name withheld), a16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) student, was reported to have attacked Richard Akpalu, 24, an Okada rider, with a butcher's knife, hit him with a club and robbed him of his motorcycle.

The police have retrieved the knife, club, itel keypad mobile phone and black bag from the student.

The Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She said last Sunday at about at 11:30 pm, about 20 men brought to the police station a bag containing a butcher's knife, a club and a keypad itel mobile phone and reported that they heard Akpalu, a victim of robbery with a deep cut on his head and fingers with blood oozing from it and a swollen left elbow, screaming for help.

DSP Tenge stated that the victim told the men that a boy engaged him as an okada rider to convey him to Bokorkope and on reaching a section of the road, the boy attacked him with the weapons and snatched his motorcycle from him.

She said on receiving the information, some youth traced the motorcycle and others rushed the victim to Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, where he was admitted.

"On their way to Bokorkope, they came across the bag containing the aforementioned items.The police visited the hospital and met the victim with a bandaged head responding to treatment," DSP Tenge said.

She said that police's medical report form was handed over to the complainant to be given to the victim for endorsement by the medical officer.