Ghana: Aspirant for NDC National Chairman Calls On GAR House of Chiefs

Dodowa — The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District.

The visit was to officially announce his intentions to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its National Chairman.

Nii Ashitey was accompanied by some party members and was welcomed on behalf of the House by Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, President of the Regional House of Chiefs.

Addressing the House, Nii Ashitey said the move was backed by calls from some grassroots who wanted him to lead the party due to his commitment and long service to the party since its formation.

Recounting his achievements chalked in the party so far, the trade unionist said he would initiate strategies that would help the NDC win the 2024 and subsequent elections when given the nod.

He called for unity among the party members, stating that "Whoever wins the contest, it is the party that has won."

The former Minister and Member of Parliament expressed appreciation for the counsel of the chiefs, and asked for their guidance and prayers throughout the campaign.

The Vice-President of the House, King Oboade Notse Odiafio Welensti III, on behalf of the President of the House, thanked Nii Ashitey and his team for recognising the need to visit the custodians of the land.

"This is the house of the fathers of Greater Accra Region and Nii is our son and so we've no option in his ambition than to bless him and wish him well in all his endeavours. We pray he emerges victorious and our collective desire is to see a prosperous nation," he said.

King Welensti III used the opportunity to call for the amendment of the constitution to allow chiefs have a say in politics to ensure better development since the country belonged to them.

As part of the visit, Nii Ashitey and his entourage visited the party office at Shia-Osudoku to abreast himself since the inauguration of the office and also interacted with the party faithfuls and sought their support.

They further proceeded to Kpone Kantamanso to meet constituency executives and called on them to rally behind him to win the contest.