Ghana: GES, SSNIT Launch Supplementary Readers On Social Security for JHS, SHSS

Kumasi — The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have launched the Supplementary Readers on Social Security for Junior and Senior High Schools (JHS/SHS) in Kumasi.

The Supplementary Readers and Teachers' Manual on Social Security for students and teachers was produced in partnership with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to deepen students' awareness of social security issues.

Speaking at the launch, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT, said the supplementary readers manual would prepare the students to insist on their right to social security as potential workers or discharge their responsibilities as future employers.

The launching was under the theme "Empowering the Youth with Knowledge in Social Security - Preparing For The Future."

He was hopeful that the initiative would help the young ones with the knowledge and information needed to take control of their future and ultimately lead to the achievement of social protection for all workers in Ghana.

Rev. Dr John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister for Education, said the project was to raise the young learners as Ambassadors who appreciated the essence of SSNIT contribution for a secured and comfortable future.

The Deputy Minister revealed that out of 11 million working population in Ghana, only 1.7 million were contributing to SSNIT, adding that the 227,000 beneficiaries currently on the monthly payroll of SSNIT could have been more if more workers had contributed to SSNIT during their active work period.

Rev. Dr Ntim Fordjour was hopeful that the project would raise nearly 10million learners in pre-tertiary schools with knowledge and values that were aligned to the key priorities of national development.

He commended the team of writers and publishers for breaking down the Pensions Act 2014, as amended (Act 883) into simple concepts for the understanding of all.

The Deputy Minister also appealed to SSNIT to create similar supplementary readers for the early grades.

Ms Mary Owusu Afriyie, the Ashanti Regional Director, GES, said the initiative would equip the young ones with the knowledge on social security to adequately prepare them for retirement in their careers.

She encouraged all students and teachers to take full advantage of the initiative to upgrade themselves for a better future.