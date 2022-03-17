Ghana: Tano North Polling Station Election Credible - NPP Youth

Tanoso — Elections of Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region were conducted in free, fair, credible and transparent process," Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah, the Women'sOrganiser of the Assemblies of God Church Polling Station, has insisted.

She stated that the Election Committee was chaired by Osei Boahen, the Municipal Chief Executive for Asunafo North, which sought police protection throughout the processes, and there was no day thugs seen around voting centres since they were on top of issues.

This was disclosed at a news conference organised by members, supporters and sympathisers of the NPP in the constituency here on Tuesday, on the just-ended polling station executive election.

Mrs Amponsah expressed worry about how few dissatisfied members, supporters and sympathisers of the party had been on radio stations in the area to denigrate the processes which had been approved by the rank and file of the party.

She refuted an allegation the committee deliberately replaced existing names with new and non-members, supporters and sympathisers of the party adding that "announcement on the conduct of election preceded the voting day across the polling stations, priority is given to all existing executives whether they had nomination forms or not at the time of polls to contest before new entrants are considered".

Mrs Amponsah, who is also a member of the youth wing of the NPP, assured that all elected polling station executives were competent, result-oriented, hardworking and ready to help achieve the breaking the eight-year political party agenda of the party and were firm and resolute to help the party retain power in 2024, however, some individuals within the party were pursuing their selfish interest at the expense of the party.

She pledged the support of faithful, well-wishers and sympathisers of theparty in the area to make it the bona-fide electoral "world bank" of the NPP.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Boahen, emphasised that the processes before, during and after the election were absolutely transparent, credible, free and fair and

indicated that "the election was conducted, sorted, declared and documented in open space at the full glare of the public".