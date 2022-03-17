Ghana: Group Calls for Speedy Delivery of Justice in Alleged Killings in Tarkwa

A group calling itself Data and Advocacy Consult (DAC) has called on the Sekondi High Court to ensure the speedy delivery of justice in the case in which the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Okobeng Mining Company, Mr Okobeng Nana Amponsah has been accused of allegedly killing some individuals in Tarkwa, Western Region.

The policy think tank alleged thatMrAmponsah conspired with some people in Tarkwa Nsuaem to undertake the supposed contract killings he is being accused of.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, Communications Director of DAC, Mr Randolf Osei Boabeng, stated that the accused was charged with conspiracy to commit murder but eventually granted bail on the grounds of ill health to reappear before the court on March 19.

"We are taking keen interest in this case because of the manner in which some Ghanaians have lost their lives without any form of justice.

Bringing persons guilty of committing crimes to book, despite their position in the country, he said, would boost public confidence in the security and law enforcement agencies.

According to him, the laws stated in the 1992 constitution do not discriminate against persons or give exclusive privileges to persons or group of people who are affluent or wield political power of any divide over a person or group of people to commit criminal offences with impunity.

Mr Boabeng also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to take keen interest in "This particular murder case before the Takoradi High Court and also ensure increased police presence in Tarkwa Nsuaem and its environs as many innocent miners were being targeted for murder by owners of bigger mining firms all in the name of rivalry."