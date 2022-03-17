Ghana: Don't Over Rely On Pain Killers to Cure Back Pain - Dr Slapinski

The Spinal and Nerve Treatment Centre Ghana (SNTCG), an alternative back pain treatment facility, has advised the public against the over-reliance on pain killers to alleviate back pains.

According to the clinic director of the health facility, Dr Craig Slapinski, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, taking too much pain killers was highly detrimental to one's health and could contribute to severe ailments including liver and kidney problems.

He is therefore advising sufferers of chronic back pain to as a matter of urgency find permanent solutions to their ailment instead of treating symptoms only.

"It is very important to know that taking pain killers does not cure back pains so relying on them for a long time is not safe, rather finding a solution to what triggers the pain is all that matters," he stressed.

Explaining, he mentioned that back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide and it ranges from muscle aching to a shooting or stabbing sensation which makes pain worsen with bending, twisting, lifting, standing or walking.

He noted that measures could be taken to relieve most back pains, adding that surgery was rarely needed to treat back and neck pain.

Touching on the causes of back and neck pain, Dr Slapinski stated that repeated heavy lifting, being overweight, lack of exercise, arthritis and nerve compression were among the reasons why people experience pain in the neck and back.

In furtherance, he stated that it was very important for the public to take their health seriously by "listening to your body and seeking immediate help about any discomfort or abnormalities".

This he said goes a long way in protecting oneself from the risk of contracting chronic diseases.

He noted that all ailments, when detected early could be cured easily."

According to Dr Slapinski, maintaining the recommended body weight, eating a balanced diet with moderate portions, engaging in regular physical activity, drinking enough water and having medical check ups at least once every year were habits that promote general wellbeing and should not be taken for granted.