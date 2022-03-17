Morocco: Lower House Participates in Accra in Forum On Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa

Rabat — The House of Representatives (lower house) has been participating, since Monday in Accra, Ghana, in the Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, organized by the African Union.

Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs, National Defense, Islamic Affairs and Moroccan Expatriates Committee at the House of Representatives, Ms. Nadia Bouaida, accompanied by Morocco's ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, is taking part in this Forum, organized at the initiative of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace & Security of the AU Commission, the upper house said in a release.

The importance of the event lies in the resurgence of the phenomenon of unconstitutional change of governments in Africa and the profound concerns it raises regarding the perspectives of consolidating the democratic gains in the African political scene.

The Ghanaian President, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, also President of the ECOWAS, honored with his contribution and presence the opening session of the Forum, which aims to deepen the reflection and exchange different perspectives on existing normative frameworks and their preventive diplomacy mechanisms, as a means of protection against unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, in accordance with the recommendations of the 1061st AU-PSC meeting of January 27, 2022.

It is expected that the outcome of the reflective work to be carried out in Accra will feed into the high-level debate to be conducted during the African Union's Extraordinary Summit scheduled for May 27- 28, 2022, in Malabo.