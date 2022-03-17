Namibia: Geingob Courts China in Green Hydrogen

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob is courting Chinese investors in the green hydrogen initiative, which is expected to create a synthetic energy hub in Namibia.

Outgoing Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming yesterday discussed the possibility of Chinese companies playing a part in the government initiative, which is expected to boost the domestic economy in the future.

"We just discussed new cooperations, like in the green hydrogen project. The president is very keen and looking forward that capable Chinese state-owned enterprises, which have the latest technology in green hydrogen come to invest or partner with Namibian companies to participate in the green hydrogen project," Zhang said.

Zhang, who paid his last courtesy visit to Geingob yesterday, said China is keen to work with Namibia on the green hydrogen initiative.

"This is a sudden declaration and a bold initiative that the government of China has taken. In this area, to my understanding, China, Namibia and other international countries have huge potential to develop because Namibia has vast land that is close to the Atlantic Ocean, and it is now one of the nine leading countries in the world to develop green hydrogen energy. We will support and convince more Chinese companies to participate," Zhang said.

He lauded Geingob for the strong relationship between Namibia and China.

"I am very proud to say...our relationship has been further promoted to new heights," he said.

"In 2018, we elevated China and Namibia's relationship to strategic and cooperative partnership, which is the highest level in China's foreign policy. We are proud and it also means that China attached great importance to Namibia," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the new era and I believe that the strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership will be further elevated," he said.

Zhang said he assured Geingob that China has made the acceleration of renewable energy a priority and, by 2026, aims to be carbon neutral.

Furthermore, he said they have worked with the Namibian government in curbing cases of poaching that were committed by some Chinese nationals working in the country through encouraging their citizens to abide by the Namibian laws.

"We will never defend the rotten apple. If they violate the laws in Namibia, they must bring these people to justice. Meanwhile, my embassy and I have worked together with other ministries to educate and to discipline our business communities and Chinese nationals about the relevant laws and regulations and wildlife protection in Namibia. Through these efforts, I am very pleased to say now that the Chinese business community in Namibia is fully aware of the laws, and most of the Chinese nationals are strictly complying to the laws and regulations in Namibia," he said.