Tunisia: Hichem Djaït Chair for History and Cultures of Islam, Launched in Tunis

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Hichem Djaït Chair for the History and Cultures of Islam was officially launched on Wednesday at the Tunis Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

This chair is founded by the Arab World Institute (IMA) in partnership with the University of Tunis in honour of great Islamologist and specialist of the Arab-Muslim world Hichem Djaït.

An official ceremony was held on the occasion, in the presence of Minister of Cultural Affairs Hayet Ketat Guermazi, President of the University of Tunis Habib Sidhom, IMA Director General Mojeb Al Zahrani and Chair Director Tayeb Ould Aroussi.

The intellectual elite, journalists and researchers among young students and professors attending the event spoke about Djaït's work.

Taking the floor, Habib Sidhom announced the creation of research scholarships, in France or Germany, for students whose research subject focuses on late Djaït's work or personality.

Cultural Affairs Minister recalled for her part, the work of a great intellectual who was imbued with the thought of Ibn Khaldun and his considerable contribution to the development of a liberating thought.

IMA Director General said the institute will keep supporting the Hichem Djaït Chair for the History and Cultures of Islam through the organisation of conferences and seminars on his work.

This initiative is in memory of Professor Hichem Djaït, an Islamogist and expert of the Arab-Muslim world who tought medieval history at the University of Tunis in the 70s, and in recognition of what he represented throughout his academic background and for the works he carried out at the University of Tunis in terms teaching, training and research," IMA said in a statement.

