Tanzania: NMB, E-Government Z'bar Ink Deal On Revenue Collection

NMB Bank and Zanzibar government have signed a one year bilateral agreement for electronic revenue collection for which government institutions will be able to collect taxes through the bank's branches and its digital systems.

With this agreement, NMB Bank digital systems will interact with the Zanzibar Government e-Payment Gateway (e-Government Zanzibar).

NMB Bank said after signing the agreement in Zanzibar yesterday that it was ready to strengthen the cooperation with the Zanzibar government in order to spur the Isles economy.

The cooperation will be sustainable and beneficial for the Zanzibar government and its institutions that would ultimately lead to positive results.

Speaking about the one year deal with renewal clause, the NMB Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna hailed Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi for successful economic reforms implemented by his government.

Ms Zaipuna said the agreement will be a catalyst and an incentive for the bank to devise more innovative solutions that would help the Zanzibar government and the whole nation in bringing about positive growth into the economy.

"The agreement is a testimony that the Zanzibar government and NMB Bank will improve revenue collection and payments as well as allow interaction of systems with e-Government Zanzibar. In this initiative, Zanzibar government institutions will be able to collect revenues through NMB Bank branches and its digital systems,"

"Through the NMB and e-Government Zanzibar, we will establish 'One Stop Center' for the Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) that will provide users of various services with only one control number for making various payments at the port instead of many as it was before.

The two solutions alongside the agreement reached will improve services to the people, enhance efficiency in revenue collection and reduce time used by the people in making payments. On his part, the e-Government Zanzibar Chief Executive Officer, Said Seif Said thanked NMB for signing the deal that will be the lasting solution to various challenges that people encounter while making payments.

Also, the e payment solutions will help to address the leakages of government revenues.

"We believe that the cooperation will bring positive results, increase productivity to the government particularly the 'One Stop center' which will ease various payment systems at the port," he said.

"This will be just the beginning as we intend to do other great things together,"