Tanzania: Financial Sector More Stable As Npls Drop

The financial sector has received a major respite as banks registered a significant drop in non-performing loans (NPLs), Finance and Planning minister, Mwigulu Nchemba said on Wednesday.

Outlining the milestones registered during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's one year in office, Dr Nchemba said NLPs had decreased to 8.2 per cent from the initial 9.3 per cent. He attributed such a feat to the creditors' ability to service their loans as a result of increased liquidity in the economy.

"Those who weren't able to repay their outstanding loans are now able to do so," the minister explained here yesterday.

The government, through the central bank had in the recent past been taking measures to stabilise the banking sector, including merging small banks with inadequate capital.

In March last year, NPLs in Tanzania stood at 9.36 per cent of the total loans, which was nearly twice the recommended threshold of 5 per cent.

According to Dr Nchemba, the reduction of NPLs follows President Samia's directive on making payments on debts those owed by the government.

"The government was able to make to contractors and service providers who in turn repaid their loans," he clarified.

The Minister further disclosed that the government was currently verifying a list of individuals who were owed by the government with a view of settling such dues. Dr Nchemba said Money supply registered a 9.3 per cent growth by December 2021, compared to 4.8 per cent registered in the period ending December 2020.

"This can be attributed to increase in loans issued to the private sector and settling of outstanding dues," he explained.

According to the Finance Minister, loans issued to the private sector ballooned to 10 per cent by December 2021, compared to 3.1 per cent in 2020.

The country also registered an increase in foreign exchange reserves, thanks to major economic transformations witnessed in one year and the opening up of the country to the rest of the world, Covid-19 notwithstanding.

Dr Nchemba said the foreign reserves grew to 6.4 billion US dollars in December 2021 from the initial 6.0 billion US dollars, which was registered in December 2020.

Such a reserve is said to be able to sustain the country's imports for more than six months, a feat which has surpasses other economic bloc's objectives such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).