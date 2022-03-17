Tanzania: Take to Task Sluggish Service Providers, Tpa Ordered

MINISTER for Works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa has directed the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to take stern measures against low performing engaged service providers so that any delay in handling containers at the Dar es Salaam Port, becomes history.

Prof Mbarawa, who made an impromptu visit to Dar es Salaam port yesterday, also told TPA to review performances of the Tanzania International Container Services (TICTS), further directing that in the next three months if they would not improve, their contract should be nullified.

"There is no need retaining TICTS as a service provider in handling containers while it is associated with inefficiency. Review its contract, introduce Key Performance indicators and start evaluating it after every three months... also don't renew its contract if it fails to improve efficacy," said the irritated minister, while expressing dissatisfaction in their performance.

The minister also direct TPA to closely communicate with the shipping lines so that some of their container ships are directly handled by authority, noting: "There is no point of queuing for a long time for people just waiting for the ineffective TICTS, which increases waiting time, a move which leads to Dar port losing its customers to other competition port to neighboring country."

He said that the government has invested heavy taxpayers' monies to renovate the Dar es Salaam port; hence, Tanzanians want to see value of their money and again lure customers to speed up the economy, not otherwise.

"It is outrageous to hear that a number of ships loaded with containers dock in deep waters waiting for offloading at TICTS terminal, while the other parts of the port operated by TPA just watching! This is unfair to Tanzanians and must be stopped," said Prof Mbarawa.

The minister also directed TPA to introduce stiff fines to TICTS in case it would fail to meet the required efficiency and speed in its contract agreement, adding that if the situation persists, they should be replaced.

In a related development, Prof Mbarawa warned lazy and incompetent TPA staff that their days are numbered, adding: "The government's wide eyes are monitoring you (idle TPA workers) and you risk losing your positions if there are no tangible changes forthcoming."