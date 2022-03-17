Tanzania: Samia At One - Massive Uplift for Public Servants

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's first year in office has seen her government pay arrears to 65,394 public servants amounting to 91.88bn/-.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management), Jenister Mhagama on Wednesday while outlining the achievements recorded by the sixth phase government.

According to Ms Mhagama, during the period, the government also offered promotions to about 190,781 public servants, who had requisite qualifications for the promotions but had stayed for many years without being promoted.

"During this exercise the government just in one year spent 39.64bn/-, and the issue of promotions is sustainable... we will continue promoting more employees in the public service, depending on the available budget," she noted.

The minister said that during the same year, the government transferred 19,386 public servants in different ministries, departments and institutions depending on their profession, spending 1.33bn/-

Ms Mhagama added the government issued permits for about 12,336 new employment in the public service, thus increasing the number of human resources in the public sector who increased performance, efficiency and service delivery. In recruitment of these new employees, Ms Mhagama said, the government spent 7.66bn/-.

In easing the tax burden to employees, the minister said that President Samia made a decision to reduce Pay-As-You-Earn from 9 to 8 per cent.

Other achievements include the decision to put up new ICT systems in the public service which aim at improving service delivery, transparency and accountability.

For example, she said, the government decided to get away with the 2004 OPRAS system of evaluating the performance of public servants after learning that the system was not transparent and that it was encouraging favouritism.

According to Ms Mhagama, the government is now preparing a new system called the Public Employment Management Information System (PEMIS), which will come up with solutions to the challenges encountered during the previous system.

"This is a paperless system, which will allow the government to access all information of an employee in the public service and it is a transparent system which will not favor anybody," she said adding that the new system will come into effect on July 01, 2022.

Also, the minister said, the government was now coming up with yet another system to evaluate performance in the public institutions.

Dubbed Public Institutions Management Information System (PIMIS), the system will force the institutions to sign performance contracts with the central government on their yearly targets and they will be rated at the end of each year, in efforts to ensure that they perform to the desired targets.

Ms Mhagama said every end of the year, the institutions which will surpass their targets will be awarded, while the underperforming Chief Executive Officers of institutions would also be reprimanded.