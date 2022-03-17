Tanzania: Samia - Legacy She Seeks to Leave Behind

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday said that upon the end of her term in office, she longs to leave Tanzania as a country which continues to cherish and protect its sovereignty against foreign meddling.

She also emphasized on the need for political dialogue, stressing on its importance in forging national unity among Tanzanians.

The Head of State made the remarks, while appearing on a special television interview aired by Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

Ms Samia was sworn-in as the sixth President of the United Republic of Tanzania on March 19, last year following the passing on of the then President John Magufuli, who breathed his last on March 17, last year at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

During the one-hour interview which focused on her one-year reign in office, Ms Samia as well said there was a need for the provision of civic education to the masses, to create awareness amongst Tanzanians towards civilized politics.

"I want to leave behind a country which protects its sovereignty and whose people cannot be influenced by foreign forces," Ms Samia stated.

She added; "I also wish that my successors will continue advocating for this agenda of having Tanzanians, who understand and protect the sovereignty of their country."

President Samia's wish list also included enabling Tanzanians from all walks of life to afford at least two meals a day.

Commenting on the political situation in the country, President Samia stressed that political dialogue and reconciliation were key for a forged unity among Tanzanians.

"Zanzibar passed through some turbulence during the 1990s and particularly in 2001, I was a witness in those instabilities because I was in the government, the only remedy to such issues is dialogue and reconciliation," she noted.

President Samia was nevertheless satisfied that the sixth phase government under her leadership has taken various measures to restore hope and to ensure peace of mind for all Tanzanians.

"We have managed to create harmony and allay fears among the people by putting in place conducive environment to enable them to understand and exercise their obligation," Ms Samia explained during the televised interview.

Adding; "It is very important to engage in discussions, reconcile and agree among one another."

To achieve the above, Ms Samia said her government has been engaging various stakeholders including political, religious and traditional leaders in addition to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and people with disabilities, among other groups.

It is through such engagements that President Samia met with leaders of political parties at the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) meeting held on December 15, last year, in Dodoma.

During the interview, President Samia has also revealed a grave misuse of funds which have been allocated for the execution of various strategic projects.

She pointed out that the embezzlement of funds has been identified in the different reports of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

Ms Samia noted that the government has continued taking strong measures to ensure that the allocated funds are being utilized as intended.

She cited an example of the various ports projects which are currently going on in the country, noting that despite the fact that the implementation requires the allocation of large sums of money, in reality it was not the case.

She, however, pointed out that the ports have been doing well in terms of revenue collection, stressing that more can be done to rectify the system for the port to do better.

According to her, the goal is to ensure three quarters of the country's budget is accumulated from the activities of the ports.

Equally, President Samia hinted on some of the initiatives the government intends to take to further boost business at the ports including joint ventures.

"Once the ports are operated under joint ventures, it is obvious that they won't give room for any misconducts... the partnership will involve installing effective systems which will be operated in line with the Tanzania Revenue Systems and other areas relating to revenue collection and expenditure," stated the president.

She hinted that reforms will also include areas of port management and the formation of a new board of directors after resolving the previous one.

Elaborating, President Samia also outlined the issue of fuel leakage at the port as also alarming, hinting that the government will carry out an overhaul in the whole process of handling fuel.

Again, she cited that the country has an available stock of only 15 days but the goal is to make sure the stock goes up to 45 days.

Also, due to price fluctuation which has been triggered by Covid-19 and wars, plans are underway to carry out bulk procurement from the sources, noting that an agreement was reached in UAE.

"The goal is to have enough stock and later we will be able to supply the same from our neighbors," she said.